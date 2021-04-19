West Bengal: Local trains suspended after driver, guards test positive for COVID-19

Kolkata: Passengers had to face problems as 25 local trains from Sealdah and 15 trains from Howrah divisions got cancelled as the driver and guards tested Covid positive.
Talking to Free Press Journal, Eastern Railways CPRO Eklavya Chakraborty stated that the Eastern Railways will hold review meetings every morning and accordingly will take decision of running the local trains.
“Today 25 from Sealdah division and 15 from Howrah division got cancelled as at least 50 guards and drivers tested positive. In a review meeting looking at the situation we will make a decision. But the number of cancellation of trains is likely to increase as the situation is getting grim each day,” mentioned the CPRO of Eastern Railways adding that Eastern Railways has decided to impose a fine of 500 rupees is a person is seen without wearing a mask.
Eklavya also confirmed that no long distance trains have been cancelled on Monday.
Incidentally, several commuters who come to Kolkata to work have to depend on local trains and cancellation of the trains led to their miseries.
Notably, despite warnings from both the Eastern Railways and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, several people at the railway station were not seen wearing masks.
While a section hurriedly wore masks seeing the media, another section had a host of alibis to suffice the mistake.
Some said they had removed the mask to eat and some was heard saying that due to scorching heat they could wear masks.
Police were also seen chasing people at railway platforms for not wearing masks.
