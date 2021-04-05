Tamil Nadu polls: BJP seeks action against MK Stalin for alleging PM Modi brought moneybags

Chennai: Senior BJP leaders on Monday submitted a representation to the Election Commission of India in New Delhi seeking action against DMK president M K Stalin for alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had brought moneybags to Tamil Nadu during his recent visit for electioneering.

The representation by senior leaders including Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, G V L Narasimha Rao and Y S Chaudhary said on April 2, Stalin in his public address at Jayankondam in Ariyalur levelled false allegations against the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister.

According to the complaint, he had said: “Modi while coming to Dharapuram two days back came with bundles of money bags. He gave those bundles in Dharapuram. Tomorrow Amit Shah will be coming. He will also come with bundles of money bags.”

The BJP said these falsehoods and personal allegations and attacks without any shred of evidence and totally unsubstantiated are in clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct, which clearly states; “Criticism of other political parties, when made, shall be confined to their policies and programme, past record and work. Parties and candidates shall refrain from criticism as all aspects of private life, not connected with the public activities of the leaders or workers of other parties.

“Criticism of other parties or their workers based on unverified allegations or distortion shall be avoided.”