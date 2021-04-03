I-T dept raids gave DMK 'good publicity': Udhayanidhi Stalin ahead of Tamil Nadu polls

Reacting positively over the income tax raids conducted at DMK chief MK Stalin's son-in-law's premises, his son and leader Udhayanidhi Stalin said that the raids have given their party 'good publicity'.

As per a report in NDTV, the raids that were conducted turned up nothing but Rs 1.36 in cash that was returned after it was properly accounted for - came after Udhayanidhi Stalin questioned what he called the "exponential rise in wealth" of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's son, Jay Shah.

The DMK youth wing leader targeted Amit Shah and prime Minister Narendra Modi in a response to the Prime Minister calling him a "crown prince" during a rally in Dharapuram.

"PM Modi and Amit Shah target me. That is why I target them," Udhayanidhi, who is making his electoral debut in the April 6 Assembly election, said.

He further said, "Let the people of Chepauk-Thiruvallikenni (the seat he is contesting) decide... We will win with a thumping majority."

Commenting on the raids, he further said, "IT raids have given DMK free publicity. Raids have not shaken up the party."