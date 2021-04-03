I-T dept raids gave DMK 'good publicity': Udhayanidhi Stalin ahead of Tamil Nadu polls

Reacting positively over the income tax raids conducted at DMK chief MK Stalin's son-in-law's premises, his son and leader Udhayanidhi Stalin said that the raids have given their party 'good publicity'.
As per a report in NDTV, the raids that were conducted turned up nothing but Rs 1.36 in cash that was returned after it was properly accounted for - came after Udhayanidhi Stalin questioned what he called the "exponential rise in wealth" of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's son, Jay Shah.
The DMK youth wing leader targeted Amit Shah and prime Minister Narendra Modi in a response to the Prime Minister calling him a "crown prince" during a rally in Dharapuram.
"PM Modi and Amit Shah target me. That is why I target them," Udhayanidhi, who is making his electoral debut in the April 6 Assembly election, said.
He further said, "Let the people of Chepauk-Thiruvallikenni (the seat he is contesting) decide... We will win with a thumping majority."
Commenting on the raids, he further said, "IT raids have given DMK free publicity. Raids have not shaken up the party."
On Friday, Udhayanidhi took a jibe at Amit Shah over the "exponential rise" in his son Jay Shah's wealth; he alleged that this had increased from ₹ 15,000 to ₹ 120 crore.
DMK has slammed the raids which come days before voting begins, as politically motivated.
A furious MK Stalin said the people would "give a clear verdict on April 6 for this miscalculation".
"BJP abuses power as usual amid looming defeat with no public support. We are not AIADMK to prostrate ourselves before your (the BJP's) feet as slaves. We have no fear, we will stand with courage. The people will give a clear verdict on April 6" he had said on Friday.
Tamil Nadu votes in a single phase on Tuesday with votes to be counted on May 2.
