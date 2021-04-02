Tamil Nadu: I-T dept carries out searches at DMK chief MK Stalin’s son-in-law's premises

According to reports, this is the second such raid on those associated with the DMK ahead of the April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

Last month, Income Tax officials searched former minister and DMK leader E.V. Velu's residence and other premises connected with him.

Crying foul, the DMK had said that the search action was 'politically motivated,' an 'abuse' of authority and condemned it, blaming the ruling AIADMK and its ally, the BJP.

The searches over suspected tax evasion began in the morning and it covered multiple premises connected to Velu, a prominent leader of the main opposition DMK, based in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai district.

Assembly polls are scheduled on April 6 in Tamil Nadu and over the past few weeks, several premises associated with others, including political functionaries, have been searched by income tax sleuths in the state.

(With inputs from Agencies)