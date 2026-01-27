 Rajasthan Police Arrest Man With 9,550 Kg Ammonium Nitrate In Nagaur
Rajasthan Police Arrest Man With 9,550 Kg Ammonium Nitrate In Nagaur

Rajasthan police recovered 9,550 kg of ammonium nitrate along with detonators and fuse wires from the farmhouse of Suleman Khan in Nagaur. The 58-year-old accused, allegedly supplying explosives to mining mafias, was arrested. NIA and Intelligence Bureau teams have joined the probe, and cases have been registered under the Explosives Act.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 07:39 PM IST
Jaipur: The Ministry of Home Affairs has been alerted regarding the 10 tons of explosive material seized in Nagaur, Rajasthan, ahead of the Republic Day celebrations. On Monday, teams from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) arrived in Nagaur and began their investigation.

Intelligence officials visited the place from where the explosive was recovered in Harsaur village of Nagaur. A thorough investigation was conducted at the farmhouse of the arrested accused, Suleman Khan (58).

The Rajasthan police, on Saturday, had recovered 9,550 kg of ammonium nitrate stored in 187 sacks from the farmhouse of Suleman Khan, who was subsequently arrested.

Nagaur SP Mridul Kachhawa said, "Approximately 9550 kilograms of ammonium nitrate were recovered from Suleman, which was stored in 187 sacks. Besides ammonium nitrate, a large quantity of detonators and fuse wires was also recovered. Police have registered a case under the sections of the Explosives Act."

Meanwhile, before Intelligence Bureau officials could question the accused Suleman, his health deteriorated. Thanwala police station officer Ashok Kumar Jhajharia said that the accused was taken to Thanwala hospital due to his ill health, from where he was referred to Ajmer.

According to the police, the accused has technical knowledge of manufacturing, storing, and supplying explosives, as he used to supply explosive materials to mining mafias. Three cases have already been registered against Suleman under the Explosives Act.

