 'Go Back If You Love India So Much': Republic Day Celebrations In Australia Goes Viral - Watch Video
A viral video of Indians celebrating Republic Day on Australian streets sparked mixed reactions online. While some praised the diaspora for staying connected to their roots, others criticised the celebrations for clashing with Australia Day and disturbing public spaces. The incident triggered a broader debate on patriotism and sensitivity while celebrating national identity abroad

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 07:34 PM IST
A video showing members of the Indian diaspora celebrating Republic Day on the streets of Australia has sparked a heated debate online, with social media users sharply divided over whether such public displays of patriotism are appropriate abroad.

Viral video from Australia divides opinion

Amid these celebrations, a video from Australia went viral on Instagram and later spread to X (formerly Twitter). The clip shows Indians gathered in a public space in an Australian city, waving the Indian tricolour, playing dhols, and wearing traditional attire to mark Republic Day.

While some viewers applauded the community for staying connected to Indian traditions despite living overseas, others were quick to criticise the celebrations, calling them insensitive and poorly timed.

Social media backlash over Australia Day clash

A major point of contention was that January 26 is also observed as Australia Day, a public holiday commemorating the country’s history. Several users argued that holding loud celebrations for another nation on the same day could make locals uncomfortable.

Comments on Instagram and X questioned the need for public processions, with some users saying patriotism should be expressed respectfully and without disturbing public spaces. Others went further, accusing NRIs of being hypocritical or ungrateful to their host country.

Remarks such as “show your patriotism in India” and “this doesn’t belong on Australian soil” were widely shared, reflecting strong emotions around identity, migration, and cultural expression.

Supporters defend diaspora traditions

Despite the criticism, many defended the celebrations, pointing out that Indian communities around the world routinely mark national days through cultural events, temple gatherings, and parades. Supporters argued that celebrating one’s heritage abroad does not necessarily diminish respect for the host nation, especially in multicultural societies like Australia, which officially promotes diversity.

Republic Day 2026 celebrations in India

India marked its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026, with nationwide celebrations highlighting the country’s constitutional legacy and cultural diversity. The main Republic Day parade took place at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, presided over by President Droupadi Murmu. This year’s celebrations revolved around the theme “150 Years of Vande Mataram”, paying tribute to the iconic song that played a key role in India’s freedom movement. Across the country, states hosted flag hoisting ceremonies, cultural programmes, and local parades.

