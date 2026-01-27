'Zero Civic Sense' Influencer Apologises After Viral Snapchat Video Backlash: Netizens Call It 'ChatGPT Coded Script'

Social media influencer Amulya Rattan has finally responded to the controversy surrounding her viral outfit-check video, in which she was heard criticising a passerby for having “zero civic sense.” The clip, recorded in a public space, quickly snowballed into a full-blown online debate, triggering memes, trolling, and sharp criticism from netizens.

How the viral moment unfolded

The backlash began after a short clip surfaced online showing Rattan visibly irritated when a man walked past her during filming. Her remark — “People have no civic sense, zero”, became the focal point of online outrage, with many accusing her of entitlement and insensitivity while creating content in public spaces.

As the video spread across platforms, it sparked parody reels and commentary questioning influencer behaviour and public accountability.

“Taken Out of Context”: Rattan shares her side

After days of intense scrutiny, Rattan posted a clarification video on Instagram, addressing the controversy directly.

“Hi guys, one of my videos is being circulated on the internet and I think it’s been taken out of context. So let me give you my side of the story,” she said at the start of the video.

She explained that she was aware she was filming in a public area and made repeated efforts to avoid disturbing anyone. “I was well aware that I was in a public space, and I changed my spot multiple times so that no one gets disturbed,” she added.

Discomfort before the viral clip

Rattan also revealed that the viral moment was preceded by uncomfortable experiences while filming. According to her, a group of men kept staring at her, prompting her to change locations again.

“When I recorded this video, a group of uncles were staring at me. I felt uncomfortable and changed my location,” she said, adding context to her frustration.

She clarified that the viral clip was actually the third attempt at filming. “The moment that went viral was a Snapchat story that I abandoned. The circulating clip was from another recording altogether,” she explained.

Owning the mistake, drawing the line

Acknowledging the criticism, Rattan admitted her reaction could have been better. “My choice of words could have been better, and I take that as a learning,” she said. “I never imagined such a small moment would turn into such a big conversation.”

She also thanked those who offered constructive feedback, stating, “I’m grateful to the people who corrected me respectfully and supported me.”

However, she strongly condemned the abuse that followed. “Criticism is fine. Trolls are also part of the internet. But the kind of abuse and defamatory comments are not okay,” she said.

Emphasising the effort behind her online presence, she added, “I’ve worked really hard to build my platform and I’m still learning every day.”

Mixed reactions continue online

While some users praised her for addressing the issue, others remained sceptical. Supportive comments included, “It takes courage to accept mistakes publicly.” Meanwhile, critics wrote remarks like, “Nice script, a simple apology would have worked,” and “This sounds like a ChatGPT apology asking for sympathy.”

The comments section quickly turned into a divided space, reflecting broader conversations around influencer privilege, public filming, and accountability.

A larger conversation on public content creation

The incident has reignited discussions about the ethics of content creation in public spaces, where creators, bystanders, and privacy intersect. It also highlights how quickly online narratives can escalate, often leaving little room for nuance or context.

Concluding her video, Rattan said, “I’m moving on from this, and I hope we all learn to be a little more mindful on both sides. I’m really sorry if sentiments were hurt.”