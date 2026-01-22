'Beauty With 0 Brain': Girl Blames Passer By For Interrupting Her 'Fit Check' Video In Public Space; Netizens Troll Influencer

A 21-year-old influencer, Amulya Rattan, has found herself at the centre of a social media storm after a Snapchat video she recorded in a public space went viral. What began as a casual self-recorded clip quickly escalated into a heated debate on “civic sense”, influencer entitlement, and public behaviour.

In the video, Amulya can be seen filming herself when a man walks past her in the background. Visibly annoyed, she remarks in Hindi, “Zero sense hai, zero. Koi video bana raha hoga, bas ghus jao bhai… kaha hai civic sense?” She further adds that the man didn’t even apologise, saying, “Aur koi sorry, galti se nikal gaye wagera kuch nahi. Bhaiiii, mujhe choti choti cheezein bahaut irritate karti hai aise.”

The clip, originally shared on Snapchat, was later reposted on X (formerly Twitter), where it triggered a wave of trolling and sharp criticism.

‘Public Places Aren’t Private Studios’

One X user who shared the video criticised the influencer culture outright, writing, “What does these influencers think that every public place is their private property. Look at the audacity of this girl to blame the person who was just walking by and didn’t even notice her. Next time the whole street will be closed for her to record her ‘fit check’.”

The comment quickly gained traction, resonating with users who feel content creators increasingly expect special treatment in shared spaces.

Another user bluntly remarked, “Beauty with 0 brain.”

A third questioned her choice of words, saying, “Audacity to say ‘kaha hai civic sense??’”

A larger debate on influencer culture

Beyond personal trolling, many users framed the incident as part of a larger societal issue. One comment read, “This is now getting out of hand. Making reels/videos on street = civic sense and walking normally = 0 civic sense. Society is becoming a joke now. The generation needs help.”

The incident has reignited conversations around accountability, entitlement, and the blurred boundaries between personal content creation and public spaces. While influencers often rely on public locations for content, critics argue that expecting bystanders to adjust their movement is unreasonable.