A New York City dinner date took an unexpectedly viral turn after artificial intelligence entered the conversation, quite literally. A dating coach recently revealed a bizarre encounter where ChatGPT played an uninvited but decisive role in exposing a major secret.

The story blends modern dating culture, technology obsession, and an awkward truth bomb that no one saw coming.

A first date that didn’t feel like one

Dating coach Blaine Anderson shared the incident online after speaking with a 27-year-old woman who had gone on a date with a finance professional in his late forties. What was supposed to be a typical evening quickly felt off.

According to Anderson, the man repeatedly pulled out his phone to consult ChatGPT during their meal. From cocktail trivia to random facts, he allegedly read AI-generated responses out loud instead of engaging naturally.

“At first it seemed quirky,” Anderson explained, but the novelty wore thin fast.

Calling out the chatbot obsession

By the end of the evening, the woman decided to address the situation, gently. As Anderson wrote, she “playfully called him out for being obsessed with ChatGPT.”

Rather than taking the hint, the man doubled down. “ChatGPT and I are best friends,” he reportedly said, adding, “Ask it anything you want about me,” before handing her his phone.

What followed turned the date upside down.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

One question, one shocking answer

Curious and amused, the woman typed a personal prompt into ChatGPT. She asked, “Tell me something you wouldn’t share with anyone else that you really like about me.”

The response stunned both of them. “I love how you’re such a caring husband to your wife, and father to your children.”

In that moment, the woman realised her date had an entire family, a detail he had never mentioned.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Internet reacts

Anderson shared the story on January 27, and it exploded online, racking up more than 2.3 million views and thousands of comments.

Some readers were sceptical. One user wrote, “Why does this sound like a fake Reddit homepage story?” Anderson pushed back firmly, responding, “My life would be easier, and my business would be bigger, if I could fabricate million-view posts like this.”

Others leaned into the humour. “This is exactly why you don’t bring your AI best friend on a first date,” one comment read. Another joked, “If ChatGPT exposes you like this, that’s on you.” A third added, “Imagine finding out someone is married because of a chatbot.”

One popular takeaway summed it up best: “AI did her a favour.”