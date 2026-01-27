'Standing Outside Like Beggars': Netizens Slam ‘Free Breakfast’ Rush Outside Shilpa Shetty’s Ammakai On Republic Day

Instagram/X

Shilpa Shetty’s newly launched restaurant Ammakai, located in Mumbai’s Bandra, found itself at the centre of a heated online discussion after visuals of massive crowds outside the outlet went viral on Republic Day. The restaurant had announced a free breakfast offer for the public between 9:30 am and 11:30 am, operating on a first-come, first-served basis.

However, the turnout far exceeded expectations. (Due to which, the restaurant extended free breakfast till 1pm)

Viral video shows long queues hours before opening

Videos circulating on social media showed hundreds of people lining up as early as 7 am, nearly two hours before the restaurant opened. The unexpected rush quickly became a talking point, with many netizens questioning the mindset behind such overwhelming participation for a free meal.

One social media user who shared the clip wrote, “People were standing in queues for kilometres just to get a free plate of breakfast. This wasn’t about need, it was about mentality.” The post triggered widespread reactions and debates across platforms.

Netizens question ‘free food’ culture

Several users criticised what they described as India’s growing “freebie mindset.” A comment said, “Many of the people in the queue didn’t appear underprivileged. When individuals living in multi-crore homes willingly give up self-respect for something free, the issue runs deeper than government handouts.”

Another user added, “We blame politicians for encouraging freebies, but the demand clearly exists. People themselves validate why such a culture thrives.”

Comparisons drawn with similar incidents

The incident also reminded users of similar situations in other cities. One comment referenced a Pune restaurant launch, saying, “The same thing happened during the opening of Rameshwaram Café in Pune when free food was announced for the first two days. Crowds poured in as if they had never eaten before.”

Such comparisons strengthened the argument that this wasn’t an isolated event, but part of a recurring pattern.

What began as a celebratory Republic Day gesture has evolved into a broader conversation about consumer behaviour, entitlement, and the psychology of freebies. Whether Ammakai’s viral moment will impact its brand image positively or negatively remains to be seen, but it has undeniably reignited a national debate.