 Uttarakhand News: Non-Hindus Barred From Entering Gangotri Dham As Temple Committee Takes Unanimous Decision
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttarakhand News: Non-Hindus Barred From Entering Gangotri Dham As Temple Committee Takes Unanimous Decision

Uttarakhand News: Non-Hindus Barred From Entering Gangotri Dham As Temple Committee Takes Unanimous Decision

The Shri Gangotri Temple Committee has decided to prohibit non-Hindus from entering Gangotri Dham and Mukhba village, the winter abode of Maa Ganga. The move aims to preserve religious traditions and sanctity. Coordination with local authorities and police will ensure enforcement, especially during the Char Dham Yatra season. Similar guidelines may extend to other Uttarakhand shrines.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 07:49 PM IST
article-image
Non-Hindus Barred From Entering Gangotri Dham As Temple Committee Takes Unanimous Decision | ANI

Dehradun: Non-Hindus have been barred from entering Gangotri Dham in Uttarakhand after the Shri Gangotri Temple Committee unanimously approved the decision at a meeting. The restriction will also be enforced at Mukhba village in Uttarkashi district, which serves as the winter abode of Maa Ganga when the Gangotri temple remains closed due to heavy snowfall.

Committee Cites Religious Sanctity

Shri Gangotri Temple Committee chairman Suresh Semwal said the decision was taken to preserve the religious traditions and sanctity of the shrine. He stated that the entry of non-Hindus into Gangotri Dham and Mukhba will now be strictly prohibited and that the temple administration has been instructed to ensure effective implementation of the order.

Backdrop of Ganga Restrictions

FPJ Shorts
Who Is Jacob Martin? Ex-India Cricketer Arrested For Drunk Driving After Late Night Accident In Vadodara
Who Is Jacob Martin? Ex-India Cricketer Arrested For Drunk Driving After Late Night Accident In Vadodara
Navi Mumbai News: Residents Protest Proposed Underpass Project As NMMC Plans Cutting, Transplantation Of 440 Trees At Palm Beach Road
Navi Mumbai News: Residents Protest Proposed Underpass Project As NMMC Plans Cutting, Transplantation Of 440 Trees At Palm Beach Road
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Ranks Fourth Among 29 Civic Bodies In Maharashtra In 150-Day E-Governance Reforms Evaluation
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Ranks Fourth Among 29 Civic Bodies In Maharashtra In 150-Day E-Governance Reforms Evaluation
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 27, 2026, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Beas Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 27, 2026, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Beas Tuesday Weekly Draw

The decision comes in the backdrop of recent restrictions imposed at several Ganga ghats in Haridwar, where access and activities have been regulated in the name of protecting religious sentiments and maintaining the spiritual atmosphere of the riverfront. Temple committee members said similar concerns had been raised regarding Gangotri, one of the four sacred Char Dham pilgrimage sites.

Coordination with Authorities

Semwal said the committee discussed the issue in detail before arriving at a unanimous conclusion. He added that coordination will be established with the local administration and police to enforce the ban, especially during the Char Dham Yatra season when footfall increases sharply.

Wider Temple Restriction Proposal

Meanwhile, Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee chairman Hemant Dwivedi said a broader proposal is being prepared to extend similar restrictions to Badrinath, Kedarnath and all temples that fall under the jurisdiction of the committee. He said the proposal will be tabled at the next board meeting and a final decision will be taken after deliberations.

Read Also
Mumbai Congress Leader Slams Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee's Proposal To Ban Entry Of...
article-image

Also Watch:

Uniform Guidelines Across Shrines

Dwivedi indicated that if approved, the move could lead to uniform guidelines for temple entry across major shrines in Uttarakhand. He said the objective is to ensure that religious practices and traditions are respected at all prominent pilgrimage centres.

Implementation Instructions Pending

Officials said detailed instructions regarding checking mechanisms, coordination with district authorities, and communication of the decision to pilgrims and tourists will be issued in the coming days.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Garbage Truck Overturns After Hitting School Bus In Jodhpur
Video: Garbage Truck Overturns After Hitting School Bus In Jodhpur
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 27, 2026, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 27, 2026, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 27, 2026, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 27, 2026, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Congress Slams Centre Over Seating Of Rahul, Kharge At Republic Day Parade
Congress Slams Centre Over Seating Of Rahul, Kharge At Republic Day Parade
Uttarakhand News: Non-Hindus Barred From Entering Gangotri Dham As Temple Committee Takes Unanimous...
Uttarakhand News: Non-Hindus Barred From Entering Gangotri Dham As Temple Committee Takes Unanimous...