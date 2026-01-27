Video: Garbage Truck Overturns After Hitting School Bus In Jodhpur

A school bus carrying students and NCC cadets was involved in an accident with a municipal garbage vehicle in Jodhpur’s Mandore area on January 26. The collision caused the auto tipper to overturn, while the entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera.

According to local sources, the bus was transporting students of The Ummed School from the Nimba Nimbdi area when the accident occurred around noon. At a turn in the Mandore locality, a Jodhpur Municipal Corporation garbage vehicle suddenly came in front of the bus, leading to a collision.

Following the impact, the garbage tipper overturned on the road. Panic broke out inside the bus, with children seen crying after the accident. Residents and shopkeepers nearby rushed to help and comfort the students.

The bus was carrying seven schoolchildren along with NCC cadets at the time of the incident. The bus driver sustained an injury to his leg in the collision. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported among the students.

After the incident, the children were seated safely inside nearby shops. Their parents were informed immediately, and arrangements were made to send the children home in another vehicle.

Authorities are expected to review the CCTV footage to ascertain responsibility for the accident.