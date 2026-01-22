Indore News: Railway Users Body Demands Overnight Indore–Jodhpur Train | Fp Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Members of Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee (DRUCC) raised various demands to extend the train facilities to the passengers of the city.

They asked why both Indore-Jodhpur-Indore trains are being run in morning only and suggested that one train should run in the evening time from both the sides and the other in the morning.

The Indore-Khandwa and Indore-Dahod railway lines should be double-tracked and electrified from the outset to avoid any problems in the future. Additional trains should be run for Mumbai and Pune, which see heavy passenger pressure all through the year.

These and some other demands were presented in the second meeting of DRUCC held in Ratlam on Wednesday.

DRUCC member and secretary of AIMP Tarun Vyas, raised the issue that a through-lane should be developed in the parking area for passenger pick-up and drop-off facilities at platforms 1, 4, 5, and 6 of the city railway station. He suggested that while there is a system to purchase current tickets and platform tickets through the Rail One app, the payment process is complicated as it requires payment through the railway wallet only. He suggested that it should be directly linked to UPI for easier payment.

Vishal Gidwani requested that due to the ongoing railway development in Indore, proper signboards should be installed at appropriate locations to indicate the new locations of various railway service offices. Shailesh Garg requested that adequate scanning machines be installed at the railway station considering the growing size of the city and the need for enhanced security. Ajit Singh Narang suggested that the Indore-Khandwa and Indore-Dahod railway lines should be double-tracked and electrified from the outset to avoid any problems in the future.

On behalf of the AIMP a report was submitted the DRM having several suggestions, including a renewed demand to convert the train service operating between Indore and Jodhpur to an overnight service. They also requested short halts at Rau and Rajendra Nagar stations for all long-distance passenger trains originating from or arriving at Mhow, considering the convenience of residents in the surrounding colonies and other passengers. Further suggestions included increasing the frequency of several weekly passenger trains operating from the city railway station, introducing additional trains between Indore and Mumbai and Pune, extending the Indore-Nagpur bi-weekly train to Raipur, and adding one extra 3AC and one extra 2AC coach to the Penchvalley Express.

Ashwini Kumar, DRM Ratlam, said that prompt action be taken on the demands that could be fulfilled at the divisional level, while assuring that the demands requiring action at the Ministry of Railways level would be forwarded to the Railway Zone and the Board.