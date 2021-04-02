Tamil Nadu Elections: BJP files complaint with EC, seeks Udhayanidhi Stalin's disqualification over remarks against Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley

This comes after Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday courted fresh controversy over his remarks on the deaths of former Union Ministers Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley.

At a campaign meeting in Dharapuram in western Tamil Nadu, Stalin claimed that both Swaraj and Jaitley had died due to pressure from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

His remarks came as a response to PM Modi’s criticism at an election meeting that the DMK was a dynastic party and alluded to Udhayanidhi’s growth in the party. Udhayanidhi had sought to counter this accusing Modi of sidelining senior BJP leaders to ascend the Prime Ministerial throne.

Responding to Udhayanidhi’s comments on Thursday, Swaraj’s daughter Bansuri Swaraj urged the actor-politician not to use “my mother’s memory for your poll propaganda.” She said his statements were false and Modi “bestowed utmost respect and honour on my mother.” She added, “In our darkest hour PM and party stood by us rock solid. Your statement has hurt us.”