Disqualify MK Stalin, his son: AIADMK writes to Election Body; accuses of paying voters

As Tamil Nadu is all set to vote tomorrow for the Assembly elections, state's ruling party AIADMK has accused opposition party DMK chief MK Stalin, youth leader Udhayanidhi Stalin and other senior leaders of the party of bribing voters in five constituencies. The ruling party has demanded disqualification of the party in a complaint to the poll panel today. The party has also sought the cancellation of elections in these five constituencies, reads a report in NDTV.

The complaint also seeks the disqualification of EV Velu, KN Nehru, and Durai Murugan. The five constituencies where it wants the polls stopped are Kolathur, Katpadi, Chepauk-Triplicane, Tiruchirapalli, and Tiruvannamalai.

MK Stalin is contesting from Kolathur, Udhayanidhi Stalin is the party's candidate in Chepauk. DMK General Secretary Durai Murugan is fighting the polls from Katpadi, Mr Nehru from Tiruchirapalli, and Mr Velu from Tiruvannamalai.