Disqualify MK Stalin, his son: AIADMK writes to Election Body; accuses of paying voters

As Tamil Nadu is all set to vote tomorrow for the Assembly elections, state's ruling party AIADMK has accused opposition party DMK chief MK Stalin, youth leader Udhayanidhi Stalin and other senior leaders of the party of bribing voters in five constituencies. The ruling party has demanded disqualification of the party in a complaint to the poll panel today. The party has also sought the cancellation of elections in these five constituencies, reads a report in NDTV.
The complaint also seeks the disqualification of EV Velu, KN Nehru, and Durai Murugan. The five constituencies where it wants the polls stopped are Kolathur, Katpadi, Chepauk-Triplicane, Tiruchirapalli, and Tiruvannamalai.
MK Stalin is contesting from Kolathur, Udhayanidhi Stalin is the party's candidate in Chepauk. DMK General Secretary Durai Murugan is fighting the polls from Katpadi, Mr Nehru from Tiruchirapalli, and Mr Velu from Tiruvannamalai.
Denying the allegations, DMK party spokesperson Dr Kanimozhi said, "The AIADMK is scared of a landslide victory by the DMK. That's why they have targeted our star leaders,"
Issuing a letter, RM Babu Murugavel, the AIADMK's advocates' wing joint secretary, wrote that affiliates and associates of Mr Stalin had been distributing a sum of ₹ 5,000 each to voters "surreptitiously from April 2".
"The wife of the No. 13 Kolathur Assembly Constituency candidate Mr MK Stalin, Mrs Durga Stalin, who is permanently stayed there and organise all-women self-help groups and paid a sum of ₹ 10,000 to each group to act, canvas, cost, their votes in her husband's favour," Mr Murugavel wrote in one of his letters.
He also alleged that Mr Stalin and his associates paid the voters via G-Pay, and asked the Election Commission to "take stringent action".
