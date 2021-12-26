e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

India

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 10:24 AM IST

LIVE COVID-19 Live Updates: Next plan should be to vaccinate children above 5 years, says Health expert

Telangana reported 3 new cases of the new COVID variant, Omicron in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department.
FPJ Web Desk
| Photo: Representative Image

| Photo: Representative Image

Advertisement
26 December 2021 10:24 AM IST

India reports 6,987 new cases of COVID-19 in a day

6,987 more people testing positive for COVID-19 in a day, India's total caseload increased to 3,47,86,802, according to the data updated at 8 am.

26 December 2021 10:24 AM IST

422 Omicron cases have been detected across 17 states and union territories in India so far

Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of Omicron cases at 108, followed by Delhi at 79, Gujarat 43, Telangana 41, Kerala 38, Tamil Nadu 34 and Karnataka 31.

26 December 2021 09:42 AM IST

Telangana reports 3 new Omicron cases, state tally rises to 41

Telangana reported 3 new cases of the new COVID variant, Omicron in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department.

Advertisement
26 December 2021 09:42 AM IST

Centre accepted our demand, says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Centre's decision to vaccinate children between 15-18 yrs amid Omicron surge

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday welcomed the Centre's decision to vaccinate children between 15-18 age group against COVID-19 and to provide a 'precaution dose' to the frontline and health workers amid Omicron scare and said that the central government accepted his government's demand for the same.

26 December 2021 09:42 AM IST

COVID-19: Next plan should be to vaccinate children above 5 years, says Health expert

The Indian health experts said that there is a need for vaccinating children above 5-years-old and the next plan of the government should be to vaccinate them.

ALSO READ

When will COVID-19 vaccination drive for children start in India? Here's what Centre has to say When will COVID-19 vaccination drive for children start in India? Here's what Centre has to say

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement