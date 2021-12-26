India reports 6,987 new cases of COVID-19 in a day
6,987 more people testing positive for COVID-19 in a day, India's total caseload increased to 3,47,86,802, according to the data updated at 8 am.
422 Omicron cases have been detected across 17 states and union territories in India so far
Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of Omicron cases at 108, followed by Delhi at 79, Gujarat 43, Telangana 41, Kerala 38, Tamil Nadu 34 and Karnataka 31.
Telangana reports 3 new Omicron cases, state tally rises to 41
Telangana reported 3 new cases of the new COVID variant, Omicron in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department.
Centre accepted our demand, says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Centre's decision to vaccinate children between 15-18 yrs amid Omicron surge
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday welcomed the Centre's decision to vaccinate children between 15-18 age group against COVID-19 and to provide a 'precaution dose' to the frontline and health workers amid Omicron scare and said that the central government accepted his government's demand for the same.
COVID-19: Next plan should be to vaccinate children above 5 years, says Health expert
The Indian health experts said that there is a need for vaccinating children above 5-years-old and the next plan of the government should be to vaccinate them.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
