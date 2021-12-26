Centre accepted our demand, says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Centre's decision to vaccinate children between 15-18 yrs amid Omicron surge

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday welcomed the Centre's decision to vaccinate children between 15-18 age group against COVID-19 and to provide a 'precaution dose' to the frontline and health workers amid Omicron scare and said that the central government accepted his government's demand for the same.