Omicron scare: Delhi govt announces 11 pm- 5 am night curfew from Dec 27 amid rise in Covid cases

A night curfew has been announced in Delhi from 11 pm to 5 am, starting tomorrow (Dec 27) amid the growing concern of the Omicron coronavirus variant, new agency ANI reported.

Even as CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that all adults in the national capital have been vaccinated with at least the first dose of Covid jab, Delhi has banned all cultural events and gatherings for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Earlier this week, Delhi civic body, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had instructed the district magistrates to take all required measures in their respective jurisdictions to control the spread. It has allowed restaurants, bars, and auditoriums to function at 50 percent capacity while putting a ceiling of 200 people in gatherings related to marriage.

The current permitted and restricted activities will continue on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1.

Meanwhile, Delhi has on Sunday reported 290 positive cases, one death, and 120 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active cases in the national capital stood at 1,103.

Till now, 422 Omicron cases have been reported across 17 states and Union Territories, of which 130 people have recovered. Maharashtra has the highest number of new variant cases, at 108, followed by Delhi at 76, Gujarat 43, Telangana 41, Kerala 38 and Tamil Nadu 34.

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 08:21 PM IST