Mumbai

Updated on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 08:09 PM IST

Omicron variant: Maharashtra tally jumps to 141 after 27 new cases emerge in Mumbai, 2 in Thane, one each in Pune and Akola

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: A health worker collects a swab sample of an outstation passenger for COVID-19 test, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. | (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Maharashtra's Omicron tally jumped to 141 after 27 new cases emerged in Mumbai, 2 in Thane, one each in Pune and Akola on Sunday, December 26, according to the findings of the National Institute of Virology, Pune. With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state has jumped to 141.

Out of the 31 cases reported today, 30 have history of international travel, one has high-risk contacts of international traveller. Six patients are under 18 years of age and 3 patients are above 60 years of age, the Public Health Department said in a bulletin.

Barring 6 minor and three others all 22 remaining are fully vaccinated.

29 patients are asymptomatic while two have mild symptoms.

Of the 141 cases in Maharashtra, 73 are from Mumbai, 19 from Pimpri-Chinchwad, 16 are from Pune rural, seven from Pune Municipal Corporation, five from Satara, five from Osmanabad, three from Thane Municipal Corporation, two from Kalyan-Dombivali, two from Nagpur, and one each from Latur, Vasai-Virar, Navi Mumbai, Mira- Bhayandar and Ahmednagar.

