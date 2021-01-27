COVID-19 latest update: With 12,689 new coronavirus cases, India's infection tally rises to 1,06,89,527

With 12,689 new COVID-19 cases in a day, India's infection tally rose to 1,06,89,527 on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry's data.

With 137 more fatalities, the death toll reached 1,53,724, the Union Health Ministry's data showed. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent.

There are 1,76,498 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country, which comprise 1.65 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. While 1,03,59,305 people have recuperated from the infection so far pushing the national recovery rate to 96.91 per cent on Wednesday.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 19,36,13,120 samples have been tested up to January 26 with 5,50,426 samples being tested on Tuesday.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.