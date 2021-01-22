Getting a COVID-19 vaccine in India? Here's all you need to know

With two COVID-19 vaccines now approved for use in India and doses administered to around 10 lakh healthcare workers, the possibility of the COVID-19 pandemic ending shortly has grown closer. With Covishield and Covaxin set to soon become available to an increasing number of people, questions abound about the enrollment process, the vaccine itself and more.

From enrolling on the CoWIN app to possible risks after you receive the doses - here's a complete checklist of sorts:

1. How to know if you're eligible

In the current phase of inoculation, around 30 million people are being given the vaccine. This includes healthcare and essential workers, followed by people above the age of 50 and those with co-morbidities. The eligible beneficiaries will be informed through their registered mobile number regarding the Health Facility where the vaccination will be provided and the scheduled time for the same.