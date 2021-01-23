‘Honour is ours’: PM Modi after Brazil President Bolsonaro thanks India for COVID-19 vaccines

Brazil on Saturday received two million doses of India made coronavirus vaccines. Brazil President Jair M Bolsonaro, while thanking India for the vaccines, said that his country feels honoured to have a great partner to overcome a global obstacle by joining efforts.

India, one of the world's biggest drugmakers, on Friday began commercial exports and sent two million doses of Covishield, developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, to Brazil.

"Namaskar, Prime Minister @narendramodi. Brazil is honoured to have a great partner to overcome a global obstacle. Thank you for helping us with vaccine exports from India to Brazil. Dhanyavaad!," Bolsonaro tweeted on Friday.