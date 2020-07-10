COVID-19 in Karnataka: CM Yediyurappa under self-quarantine; urges everyone to take precautions

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday went into self-quarantine after some of his staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The 77-year-old BJP warhorse cancelled all his day’s outings and plans to work from home.

The staffers who tested positive included a driver and an electrician who work at Krishna, the CM’s home-office or office-cum-residence here, sources said.

“Employees at my official residence Krishna tested positive due to which I will be working from home for a few days via video calls. There is no need for anyone to worry as I am healthy. Everyone please take precautions while working, maintain physical distance and wear masks compulsorily,” Yediyurappa said in a statement.

However, sources say that the CM did not come in contact with the staff members who tested positive. His self-quarantine is a precautionary measure considering his age. He will not appear in public for the next five days.