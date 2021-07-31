COVID-19: Delhi achieves milestone, cumulative vaccination tally crosses 1 crore mark

Delhi on Saturday achieved a milestone after the vaccination count crossed 1 crore mark. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "the milestone was reached today. These have been administered to around 74 lakh people - 26 lakh received both doses while the remaining received single dose."
Delhi which has population of nearly 2 crore and 1.5 crore people are over 18 years of age and eligible for vaccination. The CM said that out of 1.5 crore people around 74 lakh people have received at least one dose which is 50% of the population.
According to the CoWin platform dashboard, till 6:30 pm, 1,00,46,654 dosers were administered in Delhi.
The national capital recorded 58 new COVID-19 cases and one death due to the disease on Saturday, while the positivity rate slightly decreased to 0.08 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here. The single new fatality pushed the death toll in the city to 25,053, according to the latest bulletin.
The national capital logged 63 fresh COVID-19 cases and three deaths due to the disease on Friday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.09 per cent.
No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Thursday, while 51 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent, according to official data.
This was the third time since the start of the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital that zero fatality had been logged in a day.
On July 18 and July 24 too, no death due to COVID-19 was recorded, according to official figures.
On March 2 this year, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent.
The second wave swept the city during April-May period.
(With agency inputs)
