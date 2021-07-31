COVID-19: Delhi achieves milestone, cumulative vaccination tally crosses 1 crore mark

Delhi on Saturday achieved a milestone after the vaccination count crossed 1 crore mark. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "the milestone was reached today. These have been administered to around 74 lakh people - 26 lakh received both doses while the remaining received single dose."

Delhi which has population of nearly 2 crore and 1.5 crore people are over 18 years of age and eligible for vaccination. The CM said that out of 1.5 crore people around 74 lakh people have received at least one dose which is 50% of the population.

According to the CoWin platform dashboard, till 6:30 pm, 1,00,46,654 dosers were administered in Delhi.

The national capital recorded 58 new COVID-19 cases and one death due to the disease on Saturday, while the positivity rate slightly decreased to 0.08 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here. The single new fatality pushed the death toll in the city to 25,053, according to the latest bulletin.