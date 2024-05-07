 Mahabaleshwar Hotel Offers 25% Discount To Voters
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMahabaleshwar Hotel Offers 25% Discount To Voters

Mahabaleshwar Hotel Offers 25% Discount To Voters

A well-known hotel, Meghna Food Studio in Mahabaleshwar, gave discounts up to 25% to those customers who display ink on their finger to indicate they have voted in the latest Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, May 07, 2024, 06:27 PM IST
article-image
Meghna Food Studio, Mahabaleshwar |

Mahabaleshwar: In Mahabaleshwar, it's true that you can receive a 25% discount at the well-known Meghna Food Studio simply by showing an ink mark on your finger indicating you've voted.

Naresh Jain said, "I was planning to do something for voter awareness because I believe it's also a part of nation-building. It's vacation time and lots of people are coming to Mahabaleshwar, so we decided to offer the discount," said Naresh Jain, owner of the food joint.

"Especially the youth should know that it's not just our right to vote but also our duty. So everyone should vote, putting all other things aside," added Jain, who is also active in social work.

Restaurant is managed by Rao Dinesh singh merta.

Meghna Food Studio that is located in MAHABALESHWAR right next to nakinda bus stop is part of Navi Mumbai's Meghna Group, which is involved in the real estate Meghna Builders, Meghna Jewellers, and food industries.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: May 7, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: May 7, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Gujarat Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 105-Year-Old Sumariben Gets Standing Ovation As She Enters Polling...

Gujarat Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 105-Year-Old Sumariben Gets Standing Ovation As She Enters Polling...

Noida: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, Son Booked For Threatening & Assaulting Petrol Pump Workers After...

Noida: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, Son Booked For Threatening & Assaulting Petrol Pump Workers After...

Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3: Jyotiraditya Scindia, Arif Masood Cast Votes;...

Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3: Jyotiraditya Scindia, Arif Masood Cast Votes;...

Sonia Gandhi Says BJP Promoted Hatred For Political Gain

Sonia Gandhi Says BJP Promoted Hatred For Political Gain