ECI Directs X To Take Down BJP Karnataka's 'Objectionable' Post Targeting Muslims With Immediate Effect

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has taken serious note of the non-removal of an "objectionable post" of BJP Karnataka on X platform, despite a legally valid letter through the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, including an FIR in the matter.

The ECI has now directed microblogging website X to take down the said post with 'immediate effect'.

The direction came on Tuesday after non-removal of the post by BJP Karnataka.

The state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on May 4 posted an animated video on the social media platform 'X', which showed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, targetting the party over the reservation row. The 17-second clip, captioned "Beware.. Beware.. Beware..!" in Kannada.

Congress party had filed a complaint to the Election Commission on May 5 alleging that BJP Karnataka wants to "provoke rioting and promote enmity".

Acting on the Congress' complaint, the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka, asked BJP Karnataka to remove the post from its X handle but despite the order, it was not removed by the BJP state unit.

The High Grounds police in Bengaluru registered a case against BJP national president JP Nadda, IT cell head Amit Malviya and state president BY Vijayendra, under sections 125 and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code.

Voting for 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka is being held in two phases. While 14 seats were polled on April 26, the voting for the remaining 14 is underway today.

The counting of votes is scheduled to be held on June 4.

In the 2019 elections, BJP almost swept the state by winning 25 out of 28 seats. Congress and JD-S -- who were in coalition in the state government -- could only win one seat each.