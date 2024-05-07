Sonia Gandhi Says BJP Promoted Hatred For Political Gain

Sonia Gandhi |

New Delhi: As the third phase of Lok Sabha elections is underway, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday urged the voters to vote for her party to secure a "brighter future" for the country adding that Bharatiya Janata Party's only goal is to gain power at any cost and they have promoted "hatred" for political gain.

In a video message, Sonia Gandhi said that youth, women, Dalits, tribals, backward classes and minorities are facing "terrible discrimination" under the BJP government.

"This atmosphere is due to the intentions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. Their focus is only on gaining power at any cost. They have promoted hatred for political gain. The Congress Party and I have always fought for the progress of all, justice for the deprived and to strengthen the country. I want your support. Our Nyay Patra and our guarantees are also aimed at keeping the country united and giving strength to the poor, women, farmers, workers and deprived communities," Sonia Gandhi said.

Gandhi further stated that the "Congress and INDIA alliance is dedicated to protecting the Constitution and democracy".

"Vote for Congress for a bright future for all and together let us build a strong and united India," she added.

The polling started for 93 Lok Sabha seats across 12 states and union territories in the third phase of the general election on Tuesday at 7:00 am.

50.71 per cent approximate voter turnout was recorded till 3 pm today in Phase 3.

The states and Union Territories where the elections are being held in this phase are Assam (4), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (7), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (2), Goa (2), Gujarat (25), Karnataka (14), Maharashtra (11), Madhya Pradesh (8), Uttar Pradesh (10) and West Bengal (4). The BJP has bagged the Surat seat unopposed.

In this phase, more than 1300 candidates, including around 120 women, are in the fray. A total of 17.24 crore voters are eligible to cast their franchise in this phase at 1.85 lakh polling stations. Seventy-five delegates from 23 countries will see the poll process, the poll panel said.

In the 2019 general election, the BJP won 72 of the 93 seats that go to the polls today. Polling for more than half of the total number of constituencies will be completed by the end of this phase. The Lok Sabha elections are being held across seven phases, from April 19 to June 1.

The counting is scheduled for June 4. The Narendra Modi-led BJP is seeking a third term in power, while the opposition INDIA bloc is aiming to wrest power by stopping the juggernaut.