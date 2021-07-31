In Pictures: Massive chunk of road caves in near Delhi's IIT traffic light; netizens aghast

In a rather alarming turn of events, a section of the road under Delhi's IIT flyover caved in on Saturday afternoon, bringing traffic to a screeching halt and leaving netizens (and locals) gawking. The massive caved-caved in chunk is reportedly near the engineering college and visuals indicate that the area has been barricaded off.

The massive sinkhole was spotted near Hauz Khas at around 9:30 am on Saturday. "We barricaded the area and informed the traffic department. It's not confirmed but the cause can be a cracked sewer line connected to Delhi Jal Board. No one was injured," news agency ANI quoted Assistant Engineer UB Singh as saying.