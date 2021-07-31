In Pictures: Massive chunk of road caves in near Delhi's IIT traffic light; netizens aghast

In a rather alarming turn of events, a section of the road under Delhi's IIT flyover caved in on Saturday afternoon, bringing traffic to a screeching halt and leaving netizens (and locals) gawking. The massive caved-caved in chunk is reportedly near the engineering college and visuals indicate that the area has been barricaded off.
The massive sinkhole was spotted near Hauz Khas at around 9:30 am on Saturday. "We barricaded the area and informed the traffic department. It's not confirmed but the cause can be a cracked sewer line connected to Delhi Jal Board. No one was injured," news agency ANI quoted Assistant Engineer UB Singh as saying.
"Due to the collapse of the road near IIT Red Light, traffic going from Adhchini to IIT has been diverted from Adhchini to Katwaria Sarai. Please avoid using this route," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted on Saturday afternoon.
Further details awaited.
