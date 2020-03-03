Coronavirus update in India: Delhi man's positive sparks fear in Noida school, annual school exam cancelled

India might have been relatively unaffected by the coronavirus, but that changed on Monday. Three individuals tested positive on March 2; two Indians and an Italian tourist in Jaipur.

While the two Indians -- one was said to be from from Delhi and the other from Telangana were reported as being stable and under surveillance, not much was known about them.

According to a government press release, the person from Delhi had travelled to Italy, while the other individual had had a travel history from Dubai.

Both patients, the government statement said, were stable and were being closely monitored.