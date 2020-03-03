Coronavirus update in India: Delhi man's positive sparks fear in Noida school, annual school exam cancelled

India might have been relatively unaffected by the coronavirus, but that changed on Monday. Three individuals tested positive on March 2; two Indians and an Italian tourist in Jaipur.
While the two Indians -- one was said to be from from Delhi and the other from Telangana were reported as being stable and under surveillance, not much was known about them.
According to a government press release, the person from Delhi had travelled to Italy, while the other individual had had a travel history from Dubai.
Both patients, the government statement said, were stable and were being closely monitored.
Now, further details have emerged.
To begin with, it would seem that when it comes to the individual from the national capital, his activities in the days leading up to the detection of the virus too are of great concern.
Reportedly, the man had thrown a birthday party last Friday. This had led to a school in Noida closing down on Tuesday as several students had been in attendance at the party. Close contact is not always avoidable in a school environment, and it remains unclear as to how many other people have now come in contact with these children.
The incident appears to have created quite a flurry, with the school closing for the time being. A notice from the school authorities added that due to "certain unavoidable circumstances" exams for the day were being postponed.
"The new dates will be communicated shortly," the circular added. It also said that the Board exams would continue as normal.
"The children of classes 7-11 may come for extra classes if they wish. Class 6 and IGCSE classes continue with the study leave," it said.
The school in question was identified by many on social media as being the Shriram Millenium School in Noida.
According to Indian Express journalist Abantika Ghosh, authorities are now fumigating the premises where the children of the COVID-19 victim studied.
She quoted Ministry of Health officials to add that the children would be allowed back into the school once the fumigation process was completed.
In the meantime, parents were being advised to keep an eye out for coronavirus symptoms.
According to Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate BN Singh, two families have been quarantined.
"We've quarantined two families of children who had dined with the family of the child in Agra. And a team of doctors and CMO are in the school. There's no reason to panic," he said.
The coronavirus has so far claimed over 3,000 lives globally with over 90,000 people infected.
The helpline number for coronavirus is 011-23978046 and the email is ncov2019@gmail.com
