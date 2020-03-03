Coronavirus outbreak: Three states report case each in 24 hrs

New Delhi/Mumbai: India was smug in the belief that it is relatively untouched by the coronavirus outbreak. But it is time for a reality check.

Three more cases of coronavirus -- one in Delhi, the second in Telangana and another, an Italian national, in Jaipur - have been detected. These detections take the total coronavirus cases in India to six, weeks after the first case was reported in Kerala.

The government insists that the patients in Delhi and Jaipur are stable and are being closely monitored. While the person from Delhi has a travel history to Italy, the one from Telangana has a travel history to Dubai, the Union Health Ministry said.

There was some confusion in the case of the Italian tourist as the first sample came negative and the second positive; now, the result of a third sample is awaited.

Galvanised into action, the Health Ministry on Monday issued a comprehensive travel advisory. Under this, citizens are advised to refrain from travel to China. Those doing so will be quarantined on return.