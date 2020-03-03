Coronavirus outbreak: Scramble to track fellow travellers of infected IT guy -- both on flight from Dubai and in bus

Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender told the media in Hyderabad that over 80 persons, who may have come in direct contact with the patient, are being tracked.

In Bengaluru, authorities at the Kempagowda International Airport are trying get details of the passengers who travelled with him.

Sources said over 800 people may have been exposed to the carrier and frantic efforts are on to trace them.

Getting the names of passengers on Dubai-Bengaluru flight and identifying them may not pose a problem, but the road trip has put the authorities into a tailspin. It would be difficult to find out the people with whom he interacted or got in touch with, sources admitted.

He works for an IT company and had gone to Dubai on February 17 and returned to Bengaluru on February 22. The patient reportedly cleared the initial screening test for COVID 19 in Bengaluru. He then took the bus to Hyderabad.

A week ago he developed high fever and went to a local hospital in Hyderabad. Since the fever was of unexplained origin and was not subsiding, the hospital authorities referred him to the Government-run Gandhi Hospital.

Doctors in Gandhi Hospital immediately sent his samples for COVID 19 test and the initial reports were positive. He was placed in the isolation ward on March 1 and another sample was sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune. This too is positive, reports on Monday said.

Meanwhile, the patient is reportedly stable and the doctors have been able to control his fever.