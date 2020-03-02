Coronavirus may impact India's March quarter GDP growth by 0.20 pc

The coronavirus epidemic can impact India's March quarter GDP growth by 0.20% as imports from China for crucial sectors have got affected, a foreign brokerage said on Monday.

The country's economic growth is already sagging and is set to slide to a decadal low of 5% in 2019-20 as per official estimates. Data for the December 2019 quarter released last week said growth had slid to a seven-year low of 4.7%.

Two cases tested positive for the coronavirus infection in India on Monday, after the initial set of three cases in Kerala were successfully treated.