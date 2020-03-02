Rajasthan: Italian tourist with coronavirus symptoms admitted in Jaipur hospital

An Italian tourist with symptoms of Coronavirus has been admitted to the isolation ward of the SMS Hospital in Jaipur on Monday after a report from the local laboratory said that he could be positive for Coronavirus. This was the second report; the first report had been negative. The suspected patient was part of a group of 20 tourists who landed in Jaipur on February 29. The other 19 tourists have left for Agra and efforts are being made to contact them for screening. The Italian Embassy has been informed.

Rajasthan Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma informed in the State Assembly, “A group of Italian tourists had checked into the Ramada Hotel and on 29th February one of them was admitted to the SMS Hospital with suspected Coronavirus symptoms. He was first admitted to emergency ICU and then to medical ICU. However his tests were negative. Two days later his condition deteriorated and another set of tests were done and the report said that it could be a positive for Corona Virus. There have been two reports with different results in a span of two days so samples have been sent to the virology lab at Pune for verification. Instructions have been issued to SMS Hospital to keep the patient in isolation and to screen all persons who have been exposed to the patient. This includes doctors, nursing staff and patients of the emergency and medical ICU who were admitted when the patient was there.”