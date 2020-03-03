Coronavirus outbreak: How the spread of fear has escalated prices of masks, hand sanitisers

As panic and fear spread across the country, following Monday's news that three people in India tested positive for coronavirus, there seems to be a new problem gripping individuals.

After reading WhatsApp forwards and hearing news put out by mainstream media, people have been thronging in large numbers outside medical stores to buy hand sanitisers and surgical masks. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, masks usually priced at Re 1 are now being sold for Rs 25 at some outlets.

A New York Times report published two days ago said that several leading pharmacies had run out of hand sanitisers due to the outbreak in the United States.