Coronavirus outbreak: Karnataka Health Minister calls emergency meet after Telangana techie tests positive

Bengaluru: Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu has called an emergency meeting of officials at Bengaluru on Tuesday after a Telangana techie was found positive for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus infection which has killed nearly 3,000 people across the world till now.

The meeting will begin at 12.30 pm today.

The first confirmed case of novel coronavirus in Telangana was reported from Hyderabad on Monday when a 24-year-old man, who had come in contact with some Hong Kong citizens, while he was in Dubai on February 17, tested positive for the virus.

After arriving in Bengaluru on February 20 he went to Hyderabad by bus on February 22. He was first admitted to a private hospital after he displayed flu symptoms.