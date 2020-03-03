Coronavirus outbreak: US has recorded its second death, significant jump in total number of cases to 88

Health officials across the United States were in a scramble to trace all those who had come into contact with the infected patients, even as they struggled to get a handle on how far the virus had spread in the country. Meanwhile, global infections have touched 90,000.

A genetic analysis of the virus in Washington State, where the deaths occurred, suggests that the illness could have been spreading within the community for as long as six weeks before the first case was detected.

UK BATTLE-READY: The British government is bracing for the virus to spread further and faster after the number of cases hit 40, up four since Sunday. Boris Johnson has taken personal charge of the response by chairing a Cobra emergency committee.