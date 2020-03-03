Amidst coronavirus outbreak, Anupam Kher encourages people to say 'namaste' instead of shaking hands

After entertaining netizens with his satirical song on baldness, dedicated to all the baldies in the world, actor Anupam Kher shares an informative video in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
The actor took to the micro-blogging site and posted a video, advising his fans to resort to greeting people with a 'namaste' rather than shaking hands or hugging, thus obliterating the fear of spreading germs through physical contact.
In his video he says that, '...I feel the best way to greet each other is not shake hands, but to go back to the traditional Indian way of greeting to say namaste. Just put your hands together so you don't get infected and don't have any fear of infection...'
At the end, Kher emphasises on the fact that this is merely an idea ends the video by saying namaste.
Take a look at his video:
For the unversed, coronavirus has created havoc in 70 countries across the globe and the death toll has risen above 3000, with 2,943 deaths in China alone. On 2nd March three new cases were reported in India. The virus has affected the country's manufacturing and export sectors considerably. The government has reassured the citizens that it is taking all the required steps to protect the Indian industry.
