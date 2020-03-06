Coronavirus latest news in India: Mata Amritanandamayi Math denies visitors entry in ashram amid virus scare

Citing the coronavirus scare, the Mata Amritanandamayi Math on Friday said it has decided not to allow anyone to enter its ashram in Amritapuri in Kollam district as a preventive measure.

In a notice posted on its website, the Math, which has a large following, said the restriction applies to Indian nationals as well as foreign-passport-holders (including OCI- holders).

"We are sorry to inform you that due to the extremely heightened restrictions specified to the Mata Amritanandamayi Math as preventative measures by the Health Department including mandatory quarantines, daily health checks, and other protocols currently, the Ashram cannot allow anyone to enter Amritapuri Ashram," the notice said.