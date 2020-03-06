Coronavirus latest news in India: 12 people in Thane monitored, TMC sets up eight-bed isolation ward in Kalwa Hospital

While the country is bracing itself for coronavirus scare, 12 people in Thane are being monitored for the novel virus.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has set up an eight-bed isolation ward in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, also known as Kalwa Hospital.

TMC health officer Anirudha Malgaonkar told the leading that, “Airport authorities and the state government gave us information about 12 travellers who visited the city from countries with reported outbreaks [of coronavirus]. We paid them visits at their homes to check for symptoms. None of them has shown any symptom. However, we will visit them every day for the next 14 days. We do not have any suspected or confirmed cases of coronavirus in the city.”