Coronavirus latest news in India: 12 people in Thane monitored, TMC sets up eight-bed isolation ward in Kalwa Hospital

While the country is bracing itself for coronavirus scare, 12 people in Thane are being monitored for the novel virus.
As per a report by Hindustan Times, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has set up an eight-bed isolation ward in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, also known as Kalwa Hospital.
TMC health officer Anirudha Malgaonkar told the leading that, “Airport authorities and the state government gave us information about 12 travellers who visited the city from countries with reported outbreaks [of coronavirus]. We paid them visits at their homes to check for symptoms. None of them has shown any symptom. However, we will visit them every day for the next 14 days. We do not have any suspected or confirmed cases of coronavirus in the city.”
A man from Ghaziabad with a recent travel history to Iran has tested positive for novel coronavirus, taking the total number of such cases in India to 30. The coronavirus till date has infected more than 95,000 people and killed at least 3,300 worldwide.
Health Minister Harsh Vardhan sought to allay fears saying the government is taking all steps to prevent spread of coronavirus and the scale of interventions has been increased in alignment with the evolving situation in India where 28,529 people have been brought under community surveillance and monitoring. Making a suo motu statement first in Rajya Sabha and then in Lok Sabha on steps taken to contain the virus, he said as on March 4, 29 positive cases have been reported in the country.
