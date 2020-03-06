India

Updated on

Coronavirus in India: Full list of hospitals and labs where you can get tested

By FPJ Web Desk

Coronavirus in India: Full list of hospitals and labs where you can get tested
(ANI Photo)

The rise in confirmed coronavirus cases in India has prompted concerns that the country could face a serious outbreak of the virus. On Thursday, Ghaziabad man who recently visited Iran has tested positive for novel coronavirus, which took the total number of such cases in the country to 30.

The coronavirus till date has infected more than 95,000 people and killed at least 3,300 worldwide. With the rise in number of confirmed cases in India, the government has opened 31 laboratories across the country which have been designated for coronavirus testing. Out of the 31, thirteen are already active, while the rest will become active by March 6, reported Bloomberg-Quint.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan while addressing Parliament said that the government is taking all steps to prevent spread of coronavirus and the scale of interventions has been increased in alignment with the evolving situation in India where 28,529 people have been brought under community surveillance and monitoring. Union Health Minister also informed the Parliament that as on March 4, 29 positive cases have been reported in the country.

With rise in confirmed coronavirus cases, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan held a meeting with Delhi-NCR private hospitals on Thursday. According to the Health Ministry, 35 labs have been identified across the country for collection and testing of samples. The number of such labs would be increased to 100 plus, it said.

Here's the complete list of hospitals and labs where one can get tested for coronavirus:

Andaman: Regional Medical Research Centre, Port Blair

Andhra Pradesh: Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh

Assam: Regional Medical Research Centre, Dibrugarh

Assam: Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati

Bihar: Patna Medical College, Patna

Bihar: Darbhanga Medical College, Darbhanga

Bihar: SK Medical College, Muzaffarpur

Bihar: Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences,Patna

Chandigarh: PGIMER, Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Government Medical College & Hospital, Chandigarh

Chhattisgarh: Late Sri BaliramKashyap Memorial Govt. Medical College, Jagdalpur

Chhattisgarh: All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Raipur, Chhattisgarh

Delhi-NCT: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi

Delhi-NCT: Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi

Gujarat: B.J. Medical College, Ahmedabad

Gujarat: M.P. Shah Medical College, Jamnagar

Gujarat: GMC, Bhavnagar

Gujarat: Government Medical College & SSG Hospital, Vadodara

Haryana: PGIMS, Rohtak

Haryana: BPS Government Medical College for Women, Sonepat

Himachal Pradesh: Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla

Himachal Pradesh: Dr.Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda

Jammu and Kashmir: Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir: Government Medical College, Srinagar

Jharkhand: Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi

Jharkhand: MGM Medical College, Jamshedpur

Karnataka: Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute, Bangalore

Karnataka: Mysore Medical College & Research Institute, Mysore

Karnataka: VijayanagarInstitute of Medical Science, Bellary

Kerala: Government Medical College, Kozhikode

Kerala: National Institute of Virology, Alappuzha

Madhya Pradesh: AIIMS, Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh: Bundelkhand Medical College, Sagar

Madhya Pradesh: MGM Medical College, Indore

Maharashtra: Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, Nagpur

Maharashtra: Government Medical College, Miraj, Sangli

Maharashtra: Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases, Mumbai

Maharashtra: Seth GS Medical College & KEM Hospital , Mumbai

Maharashtra: GovernmentMedical college, Nagpur

Maharashtra: Government Medical College and Hospital &Superspeciality Hospital, Akola

Manipur: Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal

Manipur: JNIMS, Imphal

Meghalaya: NEIGRIHMS, Shillong

Odisha: RMRC, Bhubaneswar

Odisha: SCB Medical College, Cuttack

Puducherry: JIPMER, Puducherry

Puducherry: Indira Gandhi Medical College & Research Institute, Puducherry

Punjab: Government Medical College, Amritsar

Rajasthan: SMS Medical College, Jaipur

Rajasthan: Dr. S.N. Medical College, Jodhpur

Rajasthan: RNT Medical College, Udaipur

Rajasthan: AIIMS, Jodhpur

Tamil Nadu: Madurai Medical College, Madurai

Tamil Nadu: Coimbatore Medical College, Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu: King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Tripura: Government Medical College, Agartala

Telangana: Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad

Telangana: Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad

Uttar Pradesh: King George Medical University, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh: J N Medical College, Aligarh

Uttar Pradesh: Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Banaras

Uttarakhand: Government Medical College, Haldwani

Uttarakhand: AIIMS, Rishikesh

West Bengal: NICED Virus Unit, Kolkata

West Bengal: IPGMER, Kolkata

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in