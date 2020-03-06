Coronavirus in India: Full list of hospitals and labs where you can get tested

The rise in confirmed coronavirus cases in India has prompted concerns that the country could face a serious outbreak of the virus. On Thursday, Ghaziabad man who recently visited Iran has tested positive for novel coronavirus, which took the total number of such cases in the country to 30.

The coronavirus till date has infected more than 95,000 people and killed at least 3,300 worldwide. With the rise in number of confirmed cases in India, the government has opened 31 laboratories across the country which have been designated for coronavirus testing. Out of the 31, thirteen are already active, while the rest will become active by March 6, reported Bloomberg-Quint.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan while addressing Parliament said that the government is taking all steps to prevent spread of coronavirus and the scale of interventions has been increased in alignment with the evolving situation in India where 28,529 people have been brought under community surveillance and monitoring. Union Health Minister also informed the Parliament that as on March 4, 29 positive cases have been reported in the country.