Coronavirus in India: Full list of hospitals and labs where you can get tested

The rise in confirmed coronavirus cases in India has prompted concerns that the country could face a serious outbreak of the virus. On Thursday, Ghaziabad man who recently visited Iran has tested positive for novel coronavirus, which took the total number of such cases in the country to 30.
The coronavirus till date has infected more than 95,000 people and killed at least 3,300 worldwide. With the rise in number of confirmed cases in India, the government has opened 31 laboratories across the country which have been designated for coronavirus testing. Out of the 31, thirteen are already active, while the rest will become active by March 6, reported Bloomberg-Quint.
Health Minister Harsh Vardhan while addressing Parliament said that the government is taking all steps to prevent spread of coronavirus and the scale of interventions has been increased in alignment with the evolving situation in India where 28,529 people have been brought under community surveillance and monitoring. Union Health Minister also informed the Parliament that as on March 4, 29 positive cases have been reported in the country.
With rise in confirmed coronavirus cases, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan held a meeting with Delhi-NCR private hospitals on Thursday. According to the Health Ministry, 35 labs have been identified across the country for collection and testing of samples. The number of such labs would be increased to 100 plus, it said.
Here's the complete list of hospitals and labs where one can get tested for coronavirus:
Andaman: Regional Medical Research Centre, Port Blair
Andhra Pradesh: Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh
Assam: Regional Medical Research Centre, Dibrugarh
Assam: Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati
Bihar: Patna Medical College, Patna
Bihar: Darbhanga Medical College, Darbhanga
Bihar: SK Medical College, Muzaffarpur
Bihar: Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences,Patna
Chandigarh: PGIMER, Chandigarh
Chandigarh: Government Medical College & Hospital, Chandigarh
Chhattisgarh: Late Sri BaliramKashyap Memorial Govt. Medical College, Jagdalpur
Chhattisgarh: All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Raipur, Chhattisgarh
Delhi-NCT: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi
Delhi-NCT: Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi
Gujarat: B.J. Medical College, Ahmedabad
Gujarat: M.P. Shah Medical College, Jamnagar
Gujarat: GMC, Bhavnagar
Gujarat: Government Medical College & SSG Hospital, Vadodara
Haryana: PGIMS, Rohtak
Haryana: BPS Government Medical College for Women, Sonepat
Himachal Pradesh: Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla
Himachal Pradesh: Dr.Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda
Jammu and Kashmir: Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar
Jammu and Kashmir: Government Medical College, Srinagar
Jharkhand: Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi
Jharkhand: MGM Medical College, Jamshedpur
Karnataka: Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute, Bangalore
Karnataka: Mysore Medical College & Research Institute, Mysore
Karnataka: VijayanagarInstitute of Medical Science, Bellary
Kerala: Government Medical College, Kozhikode
Kerala: National Institute of Virology, Alappuzha
Madhya Pradesh: AIIMS, Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh: Bundelkhand Medical College, Sagar
Madhya Pradesh: MGM Medical College, Indore
Maharashtra: Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, Nagpur
Maharashtra: Government Medical College, Miraj, Sangli
Maharashtra: Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases, Mumbai
Maharashtra: Seth GS Medical College & KEM Hospital , Mumbai
Maharashtra: GovernmentMedical college, Nagpur
Maharashtra: Government Medical College and Hospital &Superspeciality Hospital, Akola
Manipur: Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal
Manipur: JNIMS, Imphal
Meghalaya: NEIGRIHMS, Shillong
Odisha: RMRC, Bhubaneswar
Odisha: SCB Medical College, Cuttack
Puducherry: JIPMER, Puducherry
Puducherry: Indira Gandhi Medical College & Research Institute, Puducherry
Punjab: Government Medical College, Amritsar
Rajasthan: SMS Medical College, Jaipur
Rajasthan: Dr. S.N. Medical College, Jodhpur
Rajasthan: RNT Medical College, Udaipur
Rajasthan: AIIMS, Jodhpur
Tamil Nadu: Madurai Medical College, Madurai
Tamil Nadu: Coimbatore Medical College, Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu: King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Tripura: Government Medical College, Agartala
Telangana: Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad
Telangana: Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad
Uttar Pradesh: King George Medical University, Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh: J N Medical College, Aligarh
Uttar Pradesh: Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Banaras
Uttarakhand: Government Medical College, Haldwani
Uttarakhand: AIIMS, Rishikesh
West Bengal: NICED Virus Unit, Kolkata
West Bengal: IPGMER, Kolkata
