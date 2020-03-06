Latest coronavirus update: One more case tests positive; primary schools in Delhi shut till March 31

New Delhi: One more person -- a resident of Ghaziabad in the National Capital Region -- has tested positive for coronavirus, taking the number of the affected persons to 30.

With that, the scare in the national capital is more than palpable and the Delhi government has decided to shut primary schools till March 31. A similar decision is likely for secondary section once the CBSE board exams are over, the government has hinted.

PM Modi’s visit to Brussels, too, has been rescheduled with the EU deciding that delegates from the respective countries should not travel in each other’s countries owing to the recent coronavirus outbreak.

The summit will be held at a mutually convenient date, subject to the developments on the corona front. Modi’s visit to Bangladesh, however, holds good.

Such is the paranoid about large gatherings that even the Mughal Gardens will be closes to public from Saturday, March 7.