Latest coronavirus update: One more case tests positive; primary schools in Delhi shut till March 31

New Delhi: One more person -- a resident of Ghaziabad in the National Capital Region -- has tested positive for coronavirus, taking the number of the affected persons to 30.
With that, the scare in the national capital is more than palpable and the Delhi government has decided to shut primary schools till March 31. A similar decision is likely for secondary section once the CBSE board exams are over, the government has hinted.
PM Modi’s visit to Brussels, too, has been rescheduled with the EU deciding that delegates from the respective countries should not travel in each other’s countries owing to the recent coronavirus outbreak.
The summit will be held at a mutually convenient date, subject to the developments on the corona front. Modi’s visit to Bangladesh, however, holds good.
Such is the paranoid about large gatherings that even the Mughal Gardens will be closes to public from Saturday, March 7.
The tweet was put out by none other than President Kovind himself.
The Agra district administration has ordered a five star hotel in which 15 ‘corona infected’ Italian tourists had stayed last week to down its shutters. The test samples of the Italians were found to be positive when they reached Jaipur.
Six other residents of Agra, who returned from Italy along with their Delhi relative and were later found to be infected, are admitted at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi and believed to be recovering.
The family’s shoe factory has been shut and the district administration is conducting door to door survey of the entire 3 square km stretch around their home.
The very prospect of hospitalisation or being quarantined seems to be spook the man on the street. Two people, who had a travel history to coronavirus-hit Italy and South Korea, fled from a Jammu-based government hospital's isolation ward, but were brought back, news agency Press Trust of India reported, quoting officials.
Taking no chances, six people who showed symptoms similar to that of coronavirus, were admitted to two hospitals in Bengaluru.
The government is, meanwhile, working on the logistics of the return of Indians stranded in Iran, said the Ministry of External Affairs.
