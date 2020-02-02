Coronavirus: Kerala resident identified as 2nd positive case in India

The second positive case of novel coronavirus disease from Kerala was confirmed on Sunday.
The patient has a history of travel to China, according to a statement by the government.
The patient is stable and is being kept in isolation in the hospital where the patient's condition is being closely monitored.
Earlier on January 30, India had been reported its first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus disease when a Kerala student studying in Wuhan University tested positive.
“The patient has tested positive for Novel Coronavirus and is in isolation ward in the hospital. The patient is stable and is being closely monitored," the statement from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had said.
The death toll in China has jumped to 304 with the number of cases climbing to 14,380, Chinese health officials said on Sunday.
By the end of Saturday, a total of 304 people had died of the disease and 14,380 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection had been reported in 31 provincial-level regions in China, the National Health Commission (NHC) said in its daily report. All the deaths are in Hubei Province, according to China's National Health Commission. Another 4,562 new suspected cases were reported on Saturday, said the commission.
The coronavirus outbreak began in Wuhan, capital of China's Hubei province, in December and has now spread across the globe. The Chinese authorities are trying to contain the epidemic while other countries, including India, are working on plans to evacuate their citizens from Wuhan and other cities in Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak.
(With input from agencies)
