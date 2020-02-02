Coronavirus death toll soars to 304 in China, confirmed cases surge to nearly 14,300

Beijing: The death toll in China's coronavirus has jumped to 304 with the number of cases climbing to 14,380, Chinese health officials said on Sunday.

By the end of Saturday, a total of 304 people had died of the disease and 14,380 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection had been reported in 31 provincial-level regions in China, the National Health Commission (NHC) said in its daily report. All the deaths are in Hubei Province, according to China's National Health Commission. Another 4,562 new suspected cases were reported on Saturday, said the commission.