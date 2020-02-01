ASUS ROG Phone II to face temporary shortage after supply chain issues due to coronavirus outbreak

Taiwanese tech major Asus on Saturday said there will be a temporary shortage of its gaming smartphone 'ROG Phone II' due to disruption in the supply chain on account of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a communication to fans, Asus said the company has had steady availability of the device for long.

Taking to Twitter, Asus had a message for all their fans. "An open letter to our fans who’ve been waiting to buy the #ROGPhoneII. Thank you for your patience," the tweet read.