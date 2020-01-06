ASUS ROG announces new gaming monitor at CES

Las Vegas: ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) on Monday announced the ROG Swift PG32UQX, the NVIDIA G-SYNC 32-inch gaming monitor with a 360Hz refresh rate at CES 2020.
According to these company, the ROG Swift 360Hz can put out a whopping 50 per cent more frames every second - supplying esports and competitive gamers with the edge they need to win.
The monitor features an advanced G-SYNC ULTIMATE processor with the latest HDR features, the 16:9 display is illuminated by a full-array local dimming backlight with 1152 Mini LED zones that let the PG32UQX display the brightest highlights and darkest blacks of a scene with incredible contrast and minimal haloing.
With NVIDIA G-SYNC technology, the monitor aims to deliver smooth, tear-free gameplay, even when frame rates fall below the PG32UQX's peak 144Hz refresh rate.
Additionally, the company has also unveiled another monitor 24-inch ROG Swift 360Hz gaming monitors.
Both the ROG Swift 360Hz G-SYNC and ROG Swift PG32UQX displays will be available later this year, with pricing to be announced closer to availability.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)