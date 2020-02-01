Petrol, diesel prices fall amid coronavirus outbreak

On Saturday, petrol and diesel prices were further cut amid a slump in international crude oil rates due to coronavirus outbreak in China. The price of petrol was cut by 8 paise and that of diesel by 6 paise across all major cities.

So now, a litre of diesel costs Rs 69.42 in Mumbai, and Rs 66.22 in Delhi, while a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 78.83 in Mumbai, and Rs 73.19 in Delhi. Retail prices of the two automobile fuels are revised daily. Petroleum companies revise petrol and diesel prices on the basis of crude prices in the international market. Hence the prices vary according to the company.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in February traded higher by Rs 81, or 2.18 per cent, to Rs 3,804 per barrel in 25,586 lots. Crude oil for March delivery was up by Rs 73, or 1.95 per cent, at Rs 3,819 per barrel with an open interest of 1,351 lots.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate was trading higher by 1.71 per cent to USD 53.03 per barrel. Meanwhile, Brent crude, the international benchmark, edged up 1.82 per cent to USD 59.35 per barrel in New York.

