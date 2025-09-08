 IAS Officer Baldeo Purushartha Appointed Government Nominee Director On The Board Of Housing And Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIAS Officer Baldeo Purushartha Appointed Government Nominee Director On The Board Of Housing And Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO)

IAS Officer Baldeo Purushartha Appointed Government Nominee Director On The Board Of Housing And Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO)

In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company informed that the Board approved the appointment of Baldeo Purushartha, Joint Secretary, Infrastructure Policy and Planning Division, Department of Economic Affairs, as Government Nominee Director with immediate effect.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 04:18 PM IST
article-image
Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd | X @hudcolimited

New Delhi: Baldeo Purushartha, an IAS officer, has become a government nominee director on the board of Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO).

In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company informed that the Board approved the appointment of Baldeo Purushartha, Joint Secretary, Infrastructure Policy and Planning Division, Department of Economic Affairs, as Government Nominee Director with immediate effect.

Purushartha is a 2002 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Punjab cadre.

He has served in various fields and secretariat positions in the government of Punjab and the government of India.

FPJ Shorts
IIM-Calcutta Climbs To 41st Globally In FT MiM Ranking 2025, 3rd Among Indian IIMs
IIM-Calcutta Climbs To 41st Globally In FT MiM Ranking 2025, 3rd Among Indian IIMs
IAS Officer Baldeo Purushartha Appointed Government Nominee Director On The Board Of Housing And Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO)
IAS Officer Baldeo Purushartha Appointed Government Nominee Director On The Board Of Housing And Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO)
Sensex Ends Flat After Early Surge, Nifty Nears 24,800 Amid Auto Stock Rally
Sensex Ends Flat After Early Surge, Nifty Nears 24,800 Amid Auto Stock Rally
Jammu & Kashmir: Two Terrorists Killed, Three Soldiers Injured In Fierce Gunfight Between Security Forces And Militants In Kulgam
Jammu & Kashmir: Two Terrorists Killed, Three Soldiers Injured In Fierce Gunfight Between Security Forces And Militants In Kulgam
Read Also
Sensex Ends Flat After Early Surge, Nifty Nears 24,800 Amid Auto Stock Rally
article-image

At present, he is working as Joint Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, Union Ministry of Finance.

HUDCO is a premier techno-financing public sector enterprise in the field of housing and infrastructure development.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IAS Officer Baldeo Purushartha Appointed Government Nominee Director On The Board Of Housing And...

IAS Officer Baldeo Purushartha Appointed Government Nominee Director On The Board Of Housing And...

Sensex Ends Flat After Early Surge, Nifty Nears 24,800 Amid Auto Stock Rally

Sensex Ends Flat After Early Surge, Nifty Nears 24,800 Amid Auto Stock Rally

Mumbai Not Concerned About Spiraling Housing Prices But Majority Indians Say Otherwise

Mumbai Not Concerned About Spiraling Housing Prices But Majority Indians Say Otherwise

India, EU Begin Crucial Round Of FTA Talks, Aim To Finalise Deal By Year-End

India, EU Begin Crucial Round Of FTA Talks, Aim To Finalise Deal By Year-End

SEBI Revises Equity And Derivatives Settlement Schedules After Id-E-Milad Clearing Holidays On...

SEBI Revises Equity And Derivatives Settlement Schedules After Id-E-Milad Clearing Holidays On...