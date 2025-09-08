 Relief On Lending Rates, HDFC Bank Announces Fresh Rates For Borrowers
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRelief On Lending Rates, HDFC Bank Announces Fresh Rates For Borrowers

Relief On Lending Rates, HDFC Bank Announces Fresh Rates For Borrowers

Leading lender HDFC Bank on Monday announced revisions to its MCLR (marginal cost of lending rates) rates.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 05:12 PM IST
article-image
HDFC bank announced revision on MCLR based rates by 5 basis points or 0.05 percent. |

Mumbai: Leading lender HDFC Bank on Monday announced revisions to its MCLR (marginal cost of lending rates) rates which is likely to reduce interest rates on an array of banking services.

HDFC bank announced revision on MCLR based rates by 5 basis points or 0.05 percent (1 bps is one-hundredth of a percentage point).

Effectively, this brings HDFC bank's MCLR rates in a range of 8.55 to 8.75 percent.

Read Also
HDFC Bank Services To Remain Closed For 2 Days, Check Dates & Reason
article-image

The bank published the following table on its website, explaining the revised MCLR rates as per tenor.

FPJ Shorts
From Copying Books To Creative Assignments: How Homework In Indian Schools Is Transforming
From Copying Books To Creative Assignments: How Homework In Indian Schools Is Transforming
Video Of Thai Celebrating Ganesh Visarjan In Mumbai Goes Viral: 'Divided By Borders, United By God' Says Netizens
Video Of Thai Celebrating Ganesh Visarjan In Mumbai Goes Viral: 'Divided By Borders, United By God' Says Netizens
‘Rules Same For Everyone’: Rajasthan Education Minister Refuses Niece’s Request After Late Arrival For RPSC Teacher Recruitment Test
‘Rules Same For Everyone’: Rajasthan Education Minister Refuses Niece’s Request After Late Arrival For RPSC Teacher Recruitment Test
Massive Hippo Overturns Boat In Ivory Coast; 11 Passengers Missing, Including Children
Massive Hippo Overturns Boat In Ivory Coast; 11 Passengers Missing, Including Children
Tenor MCLR
Overnight8.55%
1-Month 8.55%
3-Months 8.60%
6-Months 8.65%
1-Year 8.65%
2-Years 8.70%
3-Years 8.75%

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gold Falls ₹200 To ₹1,07,670/10 G, Silver Declines ₹1,000 In Delhi Markets

Gold Falls ₹200 To ₹1,07,670/10 G, Silver Declines ₹1,000 In Delhi Markets

Relief On Lending Rates, HDFC Bank Announces Fresh Rates For Borrowers

Relief On Lending Rates, HDFC Bank Announces Fresh Rates For Borrowers

Investors Cheer Price Revision Post GST, Auto Stocks In Action On Counters

Investors Cheer Price Revision Post GST, Auto Stocks In Action On Counters

IAS Officer Baldeo Purushartha Appointed Government Nominee Director On The Board Of Housing And...

IAS Officer Baldeo Purushartha Appointed Government Nominee Director On The Board Of Housing And...

Sensex Ends Flat After Early Surge, Nifty Nears 24,800 Amid Auto Stock Rally

Sensex Ends Flat After Early Surge, Nifty Nears 24,800 Amid Auto Stock Rally