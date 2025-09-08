Relief On Lending Rates, HDFC Bank Announces Fresh Rates For Borrowers

Mumbai: Leading lender HDFC Bank on Monday announced revisions to its MCLR (marginal cost of lending rates) rates which is likely to reduce interest rates on an array of banking services.
HDFC bank announced revision on MCLR based rates by 5 basis points or 0.05 percent (1 bps is one-hundredth of a percentage point).
Effectively, this brings HDFC bank's MCLR rates in a range of 8.55 to 8.75 percent.
The bank published the following table on its website, explaining the revised MCLR rates as per tenor.
FPJ Shorts
From Copying Books To Creative Assignments: How Homework In Indian Schools Is Transforming
Video Of Thai Celebrating Ganesh Visarjan In Mumbai Goes Viral: 'Divided By Borders, United By God' Says Netizens
‘Rules Same For Everyone’: Rajasthan Education Minister Refuses Niece’s Request After Late Arrival For RPSC Teacher Recruitment Test
Massive Hippo Overturns Boat In Ivory Coast; 11 Passengers Missing, Including Children