India's first case of coronavirus in Kerala, student tested positive after return from China

A student in Kerala is tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. The student was studying at Wuhan University in China, reported news agency ANI. The patient is reportedly stable and is being closely monitored.
The nationwide death toll from China's novel coronavirus epidemic has jumped to 170 with 38 more fatalities reported mainly from the worst-affected central Hubei province, the government said on Thursday, while confirming more than 1,700 new infections.
The coronavirus outbreak began in Wuhan, capital of China's Hubei province, in December and has now spread across the globe. The Chinese authorities are trying to contain the epidemic while other countries, including India, are working on plans to evacuate their citizens from Wuhan and other cities in Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak.
