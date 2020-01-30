China’s coronavirus death toll rises to 170, more than 1,000 new cases

Beijing [China]: The death toll from coronavirus has reached 170 on Thursday, Sputnik reported citing China Central television. Meanwhile, over 1700 cases of coronavirus have been registered in China.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says it will hold its second emergency meeting on Thursday to assess whether the coronavirus outbreak constitutes an international health emergency. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters on Wednesday, "The continued increase in cases and evidence of human-to-human transmission outside China, of course, is deeply concerning. Although the numbers outside China are still relatively small, they hold the potential for a much larger outbreak."