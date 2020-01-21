What is Coronavirus; From symptoms to preventive measures, here's all you need to know about the SARS-like virus

The coronavirus, which has spread to three other Asian countries and infected more than 200 people in China, is alarming because of its genetic similarities to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which killed nearly 650 people across mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003.

South China Morning Post cited one of China's leading Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) expert, as confirming that the virus could be transmitted to humans and that it was likely to have originated from wild animals.

Amid growing fear of an epidemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) has issued guidance on how to monitor the affected and treat them.Here’s all you need to know about the coronavirus;

What is Coronavirus?

A coronavirus is common in animals, it is part of a large group of viruses. According to US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in rare cases, a coronavirus can be transmitted from animals to humans.

What are the coronavirus symptoms?

The coronavirus symptoms are similar to a common cold. The symptoms include sore throat, runny nose and cough. The virus also makes causes a mild to moderate upper respiratory tract illness. The symptoms can last for a couple of days. Older people and people with a weak immune system may be infected with serious lower respiratory tract illness like pneumonia or bronchitis.